If you thought the success of Meray Paas Tum Ho was being overstated, here’s something to make you re-think.





The ratings on IMDb, the popular online information database for movies and series, shows a 9.9 rating for the drama, which is even higher than Game Of Thrones (9.4), one of the most widely watched shows in the world.

Meray Paas Tum Ho is making the rounds for its dramatic story line and star-studded cast. It features Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan in prominent roles.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.