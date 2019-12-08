Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap  

54 mins ago
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap  

Meray Paas Tum Ho is one of the most popular dramas in Pakistan at the moment. With its star-studded cast and interesting storyline, the show has left fans hooked to their screens every Saturday night.

During the last week, producers had hinted at the ‘surprise entry’ of a new character in the show. That character was Shehwar’s (played by Adnan Siddiqui) wife, Maham (Savera Nadeem).

In the recent episode, Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) had convinced Shehwar to marry her. While she was getting ready for her nikkah, an unexpected guest visits her.

Maham, who had just returned from the US to discover her husband’s marriage plans, entered Ayeza’s bedroom and slapped her as soon as she saw her, and said “I am Shehwar’s wife.”

Social media was filled with memes and reactions.

 

Ayeza Khan called it the “slap of the century” on her Instagram account.

In an earlier episode, Danish (Humayun Saeed) slapping Shehwar was lauded by fans.

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has developed high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay.

