Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap  

Meray Paas Tum Ho is one of the most popular dramas in Pakistan at the moment. With its star-studded cast and interesting storyline, the show has left fans hooked to their screens every Saturday night.

During the last week, producers had hinted at the ‘surprise entry’ of a new character in the show. That character was Shehwar’s (played by Adnan Siddiqui) wife, Maham (Savera Nadeem).

In the recent episode, Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) had convinced Shehwar to marry her. While she was getting ready for her nikkah, an unexpected guest visits her.

Maham, who had just returned from the US to discover her husband’s marriage plans, entered Ayeza’s bedroom and slapped her as soon as she saw her, and said “I am Shehwar’s wife.”

Social media was filled with memes and reactions.

OMG what A Scene What A dialogue #MerePassTumHo pic.twitter.com/Qd8jrkwJXF — Romeo (@itx_rajput___) December 8, 2019

I was just waiting for this time…

And finally the decline of Mehwish beginning from this episode.#MerePassTumHo absolutely winning the hearts.

Though the story going towards the end but nothing boring till now even our interest increasing day by day.

Thanks👉 @iamhumayunsaeed pic.twitter.com/pearCa5bFJ — Muzafar Hussain Bhara 🇵🇰 (@Bhara_Saeen) December 7, 2019

Ayeza Khan called it the “slap of the century” on her Instagram account.

In an earlier episode, Danish (Humayun Saeed) slapping Shehwar was lauded by fans.

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has developed high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay.

