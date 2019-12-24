Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Mehwish thinks Michelle Obama should become the next US president

1 hour ago
Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat wants former first lady of United States Michelle Obama to become the next president of the country.

In a Twitter post, the actor appreciated Michelle Obama for efficiently running Obama Foundation and said, “I wonder has she thought about standing in the elections next year?”

Recently, Michelle Obama visited schools in Vietnam and Malaysia where she praised the work of women in the field of education promotion and women’s education.

On October 10, the recipient of the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Hayat was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights by the Ministry of Human Rights.

mehwish hayat Michelle Obama
 
