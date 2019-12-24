Mehwish thinks Michelle Obama should become the next US president

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat wants former first lady of United States Michelle Obama to become the next president of the country.

In a Twitter post, the actor appreciated Michelle Obama for efficiently running Obama Foundation and said, “I wonder has she thought about standing in the elections next year?”

I do so admire @MichelleObama and the work that she is doing with the @ObamaFoundation. I wonder has she thought about standing in the elections next year? I think she’d make such a wonderful President. What do you say USA? #Michelleforpresident #2020election 🇺🇸 https://t.co/FumPOapzn7 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) December 23, 2019

Recently, Michelle Obama visited schools in Vietnam and Malaysia where she praised the work of women in the field of education promotion and women’s education.

On October 10, the recipient of the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Hayat was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights by the Ministry of Human Rights.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.