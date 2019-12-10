Tuesday, December 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Mehwish Hayat wonders if she can do $120,000 karela art

1 hour ago
Mehwish Hayat wonders if she can do $120,000 karela art

Actor Mehwish Hayat is the latest person to wonder how a banana duct-taped to wall can be considered a $120,000 work of art. 

The work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan was sold last week for the six-figure sum at Miami’s Art Basel. Two of the three editions have been sold, according to Perrotin, the contemporary art gallery behind the work. The last one is expected to go for $150,000.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor took to Twitter on Sunday to confess she was not quite clear.

Not holding back, Hayat said she was thinking of becoming an artist and taping a karela (bitter melon) to the wall. “If the Banana was sold for $120K wonder how much that would make…”

We did the math. So karelas are selling for Rs100 to Rs150 per kilogram which would mean that a kilogram is roughly 70 cents. One karela from that kilogram would be even cheaper. So if she did make the art, and it sold, we figured she would be able to retire from acting and live a pretty cushy life.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
mehwish hayat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Hair, Treatment
 
MOST READ
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap...
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap  
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony
Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.