Mehwish Hayat wants the Sexiest Asian Women list gone

1 hour ago
Superstar’s Mahira Khan and Punjab Nai Jaungi’s Mehwish Hayat, recently made to the top 10 on this year’s list of Sexiest Asian Women released by Eastern Eye. However, for Hayat, this is not something to celebrate.

Taking to Twitter she revealed that she has been “receiving a lot of congratulatory messages via texts and social media” about the list but doesn’t think of it as an achievement.

The popular actor and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient went onto add that in today’s world, people need to be judged beyond their appearance and these lists should not even exist.

Khan and Hayat landed the fourth and ninth spots respectively while Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra managed to round the top 10 off.

Based on an online poll managed by the UK based publication, the list also features Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, with the former snagging the top spot from Padukone, who dropped down to second place on the list.

