Mehwish Hayat makes stopover in Istanbul

Actor Mehwish Hayat just performed Umrah with her mother and brother, and headed to Istanbul soon after.

She looks radiant in pictures of her having coffee with her family.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient said her pilgrimage was truly moving and humbling and prayed that every Muslim gets a chance to experience what she did.

She said the feeling of being there with her family was something she couldn’t express in words.

Last month, the Punjab Nai Jaungi actor poured her heart out in a touching birthday wish she penned for her elder brother Danish.

She called him the reason behind her smile. “I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes,” read the caption.

