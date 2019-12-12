Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Mehwish Hayat makes stopover in Istanbul

3 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat makes stopover in Istanbul

Actor Mehwish Hayat just performed Umrah with her mother and brother, and headed to Istanbul soon after.

She looks radiant in pictures of her having coffee with her family.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient said her pilgrimage was truly moving and humbling and prayed that every Muslim gets a chance to experience what she did.

She said the feeling of being there with her family was something she couldn’t express in words.

Last month, the Punjab Nai Jaungi actor poured her heart out in a touching birthday wish she penned for her elder brother Danish.

She called him the reason behind her smile. “I smile because you’re my brother and I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. You are one of my true heroes,” read the caption.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
instanbul mehwish hayat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Kiran naz, Bradford, UK, Eastern, Shopping, Wedding
 
MOST READ
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap...
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap  
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony
Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony
Bilal Ashraf named sexiest Pakistani man in the world
Bilal Ashraf named sexiest Pakistani man in the world
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.