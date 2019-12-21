Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Meesha Shafi cross examination in defamation case set for Tuesday

5 hours ago
Meesha Shafi cross examination in defamation case set for Tuesday

A Lahore additional sessions judge has summoned Meesha Shafi for cross examination in the defamation case filed against her by singer Ali Zafar.

She has been summoned on December 24. Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi after she accused him of harassing her. His lawyer raised objections to her absence from court on Saturday, saying that since the court had summoned her, she should have been there.

Meesha and her lawyers weren’t in court due to the lawyers’ strike.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 24 and directed Shafi to appear before it. The court also set the hearing of Shafi’s suit against Zafar on December 24.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Ali Zafar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Shadi Season, Mehndi, Wedding card, Trending card, Acrylic card,
 
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan slapped ‘for real’ in Meray Paas Tum Ho
Ayeza Khan slapped ‘for real’ in Meray Paas Tum Ho
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz share their 'humorous' wedding card
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz share their ‘humorous’ wedding card
TikTok star Hareem Shah decries harassment at Dubai event
TikTok star Hareem Shah decries harassment at Dubai event
Mehwish Hayat wants the Sexiest Asian Women list gone
Mehwish Hayat wants the Sexiest Asian Women list gone
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain marrying at the end of December
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain marrying at the end of December
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.