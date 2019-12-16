Meera praises her favourite character in Meray Paas Tum Ho

Who doesn’t love to watch Meray Paas Tum Ho? Just like the rest of the country, actor Meera is also loving the drama in this drama. She posted on Instagram about her favourite character Maham, played by Sawera Nadeem.

Meera has commended the multi-talented star Nadeem for her amazing performance in Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Taking to Instagram, Meera said Nadeem is her favourite character. She also lauded her characterization and dialogue delivery.

But that doesn’t mean she likes the rest of the cast any less. She posted praise for the entire cast.

Nadeem is playing the role of Shehwar’s first wife Maham who was living in the US. She entered the show with a bang, both figuratively and literally. She entered and slapped Ayeza Khan and that scene took the internet by the storm.

