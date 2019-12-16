Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Meera praises her favourite character in Meray Paas Tum Ho

2 hours ago
Meera praises her favourite character in Meray Paas Tum Ho

Who doesn’t love to watch Meray Paas Tum Ho? Just like the rest of the country, actor Meera is also loving the drama in this drama. She posted on Instagram about her favourite character Maham, played by Sawera Nadeem.

Meera has commended the multi-talented star Nadeem for her amazing performance in Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Taking to Instagram, Meera said Nadeem is her favourite character. She also lauded her characterization and dialogue delivery.

But that doesn’t mean she likes the rest of the cast any less. She posted praise for the entire cast.

Nadeem is playing the role of Shehwar’s first wife Maham who was living in the US. She entered the show with a bang, both figuratively and literally. She entered and slapped Ayeza Khan and that scene took the internet by the storm.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
meera Meray Pass Tum Ho Savera Nadeem
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Kiran naz, Bradford, UK, Eastern, Shopping, Wedding
 
MOST READ
Mahira Khan is third sexiest Asian woman of the decade
Mahira Khan is third sexiest Asian woman of the decade
Sania Mirza shares pictures of sister’s wedding festivities
Sania Mirza shares pictures of sister’s wedding festivities
Zainab Chottani bridal in demand after iconic Ayeza slap scene
Zainab Chottani bridal in demand after iconic Ayeza slap scene
TikTok star Hareem Shah posts harassment video
TikTok star Hareem Shah posts harassment video
Ayeza Khan slapped ‘for real’ in Meray Paas Tum Ho
Ayeza Khan slapped ‘for real’ in Meray Paas Tum Ho
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.