Marvel’s Black Widow to hit screens in May 2020

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans rejoice! Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is at long last getting her turn in the spotlight.

A decade after Marvel introduced a scarlet-haired assassin named Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 in 2010, she is set to feature in her standalone film, which will hit screens on May 1, 2020. One of the founding members of the Avengers and conqueror of intergalactic threats, she sacrificed herself in the most recent of the Avengers films; Endgame. However, the upcoming film is set before Endgame in the MCU timeline.

The studio released the Black Widow teaser trailer on Tuesday, unveiling the first official look at Natasha’s solo adventures. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and finds the feared assassin grappling with the past she’s been outrunning.

“I used to have nothing,” she says in a voice-over. “And then I got this job, this family. But nothing lasts forever.”

The trailer gives glimpses of “Nat’s” early life training to be an assassin in the Red Room, the elite KGB program teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Trying to outrun her assassin days by working with the Avengers, something forces her to dive back into that world.

The trailer also reveals the antagonist – the brutal and notorious Taskmaster. While his identity has yet to be revealed, he is a formidable foe in the comics, a mercenary who can instantly copy and absorb his opponent’s strengths and fighting skills.

