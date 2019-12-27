Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Mansha Pasha silences trolls with new Twitter post

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor Mansha Pasha has a message for all the people who are making assumptions about her past.

On December 22, the Laal Kabootar actor got engaged to social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir. The two exchanged the rings in a simple ceremony in Karachi.

While the two received bundles of congratulatory messages, they also had to deal with a tonne of trolls who spread rumours that Pasha had left her first husband for Nasir.

The trolls did not stop here. Many also posted hate comments on the actor’s engagement photos.

On Friday, Pasha re-tweeted a post of renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Menk asking the people not to justify their baseless assumptions by calling it “opinions”.

“The world today is such that whatever people don’t know about you, they create. They piece together what they hear from rumours, social media as well as assumptions and lies. It spreads really fast by the touch of a button. Stay away from such acts. You’ll be held accountable!” Mufti Menk says in the post.

Twitteratis lauded Pasha’s response and among them was actor Armeena Khan, who came to her colleague’s support.

Khan wrote that Mansha was looking like a queen in her engagement and that it reflected her true happiness. She said the haters are spilling negativity because their hearts and minds are empty.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
