Sunday, December 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > LifeandStyle

Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are now engaged

25 mins ago
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are now engaged

Photo: divamagazinepakistan/Instagram

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha and social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir bid farewell to 2019 with their engagement ceremony on Sunday.

The two exchanged the rings in a day-time ceremony held in Karachi.

Pasha donned a pink lehnga choli by Omrose paired with silver jewelry. Her groom-to-be wore a white shalwar kurta with double Ajrak, each of different design.

Their relationship was recently confirmed via social media when a copy of their engagement invitation card began circulating.

Rumours of a relationship began last year when a video of them dancing together at a friend’s mehndi circulated on social media. Neither Nasir nor Pasha have ever publicly discussed their relationship.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
jibran Nasir Mansha Pasha
 
