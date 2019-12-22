Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are now engaged

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha and social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir bid farewell to 2019 with their engagement ceremony on Sunday.

The two exchanged the rings in a day-time ceremony held in Karachi.

Pasha donned a pink lehnga choli by Omrose paired with silver jewelry. Her groom-to-be wore a white shalwar kurta with double Ajrak, each of different design.

Their relationship was recently confirmed via social media when a copy of their engagement invitation card began circulating.

Rumours of a relationship began last year when a video of them dancing together at a friend’s mehndi circulated on social media. Neither Nasir nor Pasha have ever publicly discussed their relationship.

