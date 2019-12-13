Malala calls for girls’ education at the Massachusetts Women’s Conference

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel laureate, made an appearance at the Massachusetts Conference for Women in Boston on Thursday.

Malala Yousafzai joined FIFA World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe and memoirist Tara Westover at the conference to encourage the audience to find their voices and elevate women.

Let Governor Polito, Simon Sinek, Malala Yousafzai, Megan Rapinoe just to name a few highlighted keynotes and a day full of insightful workshops and speaker panels Thank you @MassWomen for another inspiring year! #masswomen #MassWomen2019 pic.twitter.com/KcGqqnn4pz — Jenn K (@JennKlop) December 12, 2019

The Nobel laureate said countries need to work on the education of young girls.

“There are 130 million girls who are out of school right now,” she said. “They do not have access to a classroom. They do not have access to books. And they’re not just losing the opportunity to learn, but they’re losing the opportunity to have a future.”

Yousafzai said those girls who do not get access to education can “suffer from early child marriages,” and cannot “show their skills and contribute to the community.”

The Pakistani activist said her goals include addressing “social norms that prevent girls from going to school,” and bringing more financial support for education.

“We need to push leaders and countries to contribute more towards girls’ education,” Yousafzai said.

The University of Oxford student who has long advocated for education for girls and women was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for attending school. She went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at age 17.

Taking the stage after Yousafzai, Rapinoe talked about the US women team’s World Cup soccer performance that gripped the nation and inspired conversations about equal pay.

“When you get up in the morning, put your Dr [Christine] Blasey Ford blazer on. Put your Hillary Clinton pantsuit on. These are the passports and the fabrics that we need to go out into the world that we can use like a superhero cape. That’s how we’re going to change the world. Because the system wasn’t designed for us,” Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe said her iconic World Cup pose with her arms extended and chin lifted, one of 2019′s most recognizable images, was an invitation to anyone who supported the team.

Around 12,000 women came to the conference. Rapinoe said she was “in awe” by the number of women who attended.

