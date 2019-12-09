Makeup artist Shoaib Khan transforms into Deepika Padukone

There are a select few makeup artists who can use their skills to creatively transform the human face. Pakistani artist Shoaib Khan can proudly take his seat in this group.
The stylist created a stunning look by transforming himself into Bollywood starlet Deepika Padukone and shared the look on Instagram on Sunday. He was inspired by the dazzling look of Padukone in Anju Modi’s designer outfits in the popular film Bajirao Mastani.
Looking unrecognisable as one of Pakistan’s leading makeup maestros, he was a mirror reflection of the Om Shanti Om actor. He paid a lengthy tribute to Padukone for having an impact on his life.
The tribute was as heartfelt as it could get. Khan said he was nervous before starting on the makeover and questioned whether he would be able to “do justice to her beauty… Until one fine night where I saw a video of her quoting this beautiful rather soulful line *To me, the body and soul are one*.”
He hoped of having done justice to “this beauty with brains”. “This one’s for you my queen of Bollywood I hope this reaches you and delights you.” His followers soon began tagging Padukone on the post in an effort to get it across to her.
The makeup artist has wowed thousands with his epic transformations of celebrities. He has taken on makeovers such as the queen of melody, late Malika-e-Tarannum or Noor Jehan, as Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.