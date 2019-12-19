Mahira Khan joins Hollywood celebrities in a video on refugees

Mahira Khan, the UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan, shared the screen with Hollywood celebrities to give an important message about improving the lives of refugees.

In a video message shared on Instagram, the Superstar actor raised her voice on the plight of refugees. “Every action counts, every voice counts,” reads the caption.

Khan also said she felt strongly about the matter and wished to share the message with the entire world. “We’re proud to speak up for refugees everywhere,” said Khan. “We all have a part to play in helping somebody else, including me. What will yours be?”

Everyone has a part to play in helping refugees. What will yours be?#EveryoneCounts pic.twitter.com/YYRP7QmZNt — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency #RefugeeForum (@Refugees) December 16, 2019

Hollywood celebrities such as Riz Ahmed, Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller, Benedict Cumberbatch and others also came forward in the UNHCR video to support the refugee cause and highlight the seriousness of the issue.

“Everyone counts on famous faces to highlight important issues, generate support for good causes like refugees,” the celebrities said in a video montage. “Each reading a line, repeating a point again and again in the hope that everyone would act.”

Khan is one of the biggest celebrities in Pakistan and has often used her influence to support social causes. On November 6, she was appointed a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In 2018, the actor began working with the UNHCR to highlight the plight of the 1.4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

