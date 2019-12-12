Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Mahira Khan is third sexiest Asian woman of the decade

59 mins ago
Mahira Khan is third sexiest Asian woman of the decade

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

When Mahira Khan is not winning accolades for her screen performances, she receives widespread acclaim for her looks.

UK-based weekly Eastern Eye released its annual poll results Wednesday of Asia’s Sexiest Woman of 2019 and Sexiest Woman of the Decade, listing the beauty from Humsafar at number four in the 2019 rankings and the third sexiest woman of the decade.

Actor In Law star and Pakistani sweetheart Mehwish Hayat claimed ninth spot in the top 10 for 2019.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been voted the Sexiest Asian Female for the year 2019, with fellow actor Deepika Padukone dropping one place down to number two. Indian TV star Hina Khan rounded out the top three. 

Padukone, whose next film role is of an acid attack survivor in upcoming Chhapaak, has been voted as the Sexiest Asian Woman of the Decade, above Bollywood mainstay Priyanka Chopra.

Mahira holds on to her title of the sexiest Pakistani woman on the planet for the fifth year in a row and is also named sexiest Pakistani of the decade.

Speaking about the vote, the Bin Roye actor said she was grateful to all her fans who continue to vote for her every year. She said this is for a decade of love, ups and downs, support and magic. “I have never considered myself sexy, but I believe when you do you – that’s sexy. And I hope I can continue to do just that.”

The list is based on online votes, media coverage, impact and heat generated across various social media platforms.

Eastern Eye entertainment editor and founder of the list, Asjad Nazir, said the one thing that connects all the women featured on the list is that they have all become “symbols of girl power and are empowering women and girls globally”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Mahira Khan mehwish hayat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Kiran naz, Bradford, UK, Eastern, Shopping, Wedding
 
MOST READ
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap...
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap  
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony
Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony
Ali Gul Pir trolls Priyanka Chopra on Instagram
Ali Gul Pir trolls Priyanka Chopra on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.