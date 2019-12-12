Mahira Khan is third sexiest Asian woman of the decade

When Mahira Khan is not winning accolades for her screen performances, she receives widespread acclaim for her looks.

UK-based weekly Eastern Eye released its annual poll results Wednesday of Asia’s Sexiest Woman of 2019 and Sexiest Woman of the Decade, listing the beauty from Humsafar at number four in the 2019 rankings and the third sexiest woman of the decade.

Actor In Law star and Pakistani sweetheart Mehwish Hayat claimed ninth spot in the top 10 for 2019.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been voted the Sexiest Asian Female for the year 2019, with fellow actor Deepika Padukone dropping one place down to number two. Indian TV star Hina Khan rounded out the top three.

50 SEXIEST ASIAN MEN IN THE WORLD 2019 TOP 6

1. Hrithik Roshan

2. Shahid Kapoor

3. Vivian Dsena

4. Tiger Shroff

5. Zayn Malik

6. Harshad Chopda



SEXIEST ASIAN MEN OF THE DECADE TOP 6

1. Hrithik Roshan

2. Zayn Malik

3. Ali Zafar

4. Vivian Dsena

5. Salman Khan

6. Shahid Kapoor — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) December 4, 2019

Padukone, whose next film role is of an acid attack survivor in upcoming Chhapaak, has been voted as the Sexiest Asian Woman of the Decade, above Bollywood mainstay Priyanka Chopra.

Mahira holds on to her title of the sexiest Pakistani woman on the planet for the fifth year in a row and is also named sexiest Pakistani of the decade.

Speaking about the vote, the Bin Roye actor said she was grateful to all her fans who continue to vote for her every year. She said this is for a decade of love, ups and downs, support and magic. “I have never considered myself sexy, but I believe when you do you – that’s sexy. And I hope I can continue to do just that.”

The list is based on online votes, media coverage, impact and heat generated across various social media platforms.

Eastern Eye entertainment editor and founder of the list, Asjad Nazir, said the one thing that connects all the women featured on the list is that they have all become “symbols of girl power and are empowering women and girls globally”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.