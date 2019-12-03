Mahira Khan hits the dance floor at friend’s wedding

She performed to a Parey Hut Love song Mahira Khan is one of Pakistan’s most loved celebrities, and almost every time she steps out, you can expect a flood of updates via her fans’ social media pages.Most recently, the Superstar actor was spotted at a friend’s wedding.In true Mahira style, the diva set the stage on fire, dancing to Parey Hut Love’s song Ik Pal.She was accompanied by her best friend designer Feeha Jamshed.Mahira’s outfit was designed by Faiza Saqlain. The designer posted pictures of Mahira on Instagram.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.