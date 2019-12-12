Mahira Khan condemns lawyers’ attack on Lahore hospital

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan and actor Mahira Khan condemned Wednesday’s attack on a major hospital in Lahore by lawyers.

In a tweet after the attack, she said even in war, one should not attack hospitals.

Even in WAR you do NOT attack HOSPITALS!! These are the law makers, the providers of justice, the educated ones of our country.. scary scary to see. #Lahore #Lawyers — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 11, 2019

At least three patients died and more than 25 doctors were injured on Wednesday as protesting lawyers broke into the emergency ward of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

People at the hospital were forced out into the lawns and patients were been left unattended. Doctors, paramedic staff and nurses either escaped or were locked inside rooms and beaten.

Following the attack, the Young Consultants Association and the Young Doctors Association announced strikes at all outdoor and indoor emergencies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the Punjab chief secretary and police chief.

Mahira is one of the biggest celebrities of Pakistan and she always used her influence to support social causes. On November 6, she was appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In 2018, the actor began working with the UNHCR to highlight the plight of 1.4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan.



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.