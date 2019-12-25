Mahira Khan celebrates her son’s 10th birthday

Post celebrations of her own 35th birthday, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s penned a heartfelt for son Azlan on his 10th birthday.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Superstar described her journey of motherhood and life over the past decade.
“Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24-year-old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday,” she wrote.
Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand… with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go. And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything – all of it. We are nothing without the people who have stood by us – you all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in every way I possibly can. InshAllah. As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thank you for the birthday wishes.. overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful. Alhumdullilah. 🙏🏼🧿
Khan also thanked all those people who always stood by her and wished her on her birthday. She said she is nothing without the people who have stood by her.
Azlan was born to Khan and her former husband Ali Askari in 2009, two years after their marriage. The couple divorced in 2015 and since then the starlet is raising the child on her own.