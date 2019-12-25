Mahira Khan celebrates her son’s 10th birthday

Post celebrations of her own 35th birthday, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s penned a heartfelt for son Azlan on his 10th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Superstar described her journey of motherhood and life over the past decade.

“Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24-year-old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday,” she wrote.

Khan also thanked all those people who always stood by her and wished her on her birthday. She said she is nothing without the people who have stood by her.

Azlan was born to Khan and her former husband Ali Askari in 2009, two years after their marriage. The couple divorced in 2015 and since then the starlet is raising the child on her own.

