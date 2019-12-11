Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Madhuri Dixit to make Netflix debut with Karan Johar’s production

1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Iconic Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is ready to make her Netflix acting debut with a still untitled series. Karan Johar is the creative producer.

Netflix India took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Dixit will be starring in an upcoming Netflix original.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Dil to pagal hai for news that Madhuri Dixit will be starring in an upcoming Netflix original.<a href=”https://twitter.com/MadhuriDixit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MadhuriDixit</a>, <a href=”https://twitter.com/karanjohar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@karanjohar</a> we’re ready!</p>— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NetflixIndia/status/1203947303142166528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 9, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Netflix might have hinted at Dixit and Johar teaming up for an upcoming Netflix project but Johar confirmed the news.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>We’ve got the queen of all things beautiful & grace for an upcoming <a href=”https://twitter.com/NetflixIndia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@NetflixIndia</a> original…time to create magic in the digital space with her! <a href=”https://twitter.com/Dharmatic_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Dharmatic_</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/apoorvamehta18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@apoorvamehta18</a> <a href=”https://t.co/iG7QdJNxy6″>pic.twitter.com/iG7QdJNxy6</a></p>— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) <a href=”https://twitter.com/karanjohar/status/1203950883005968384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 9, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Dixit also tweeted and announced her entry into the digital space.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>So excited to be announcing my entry into the digital space! After the success of my first <a href=”https://twitter.com/NetflixIndia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@NetflixIndia</a> film production ’15th August’ and doing the voice of ‘Nisha’ from Mowgli, here’s looking forward to another stellar show!</p>— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MadhuriDixit/status/1204004607753457665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 9, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The series will be a suspenseful family drama, written by New York-based writer-director Sri Rao, reflecting on the lives lead by people in the entertainment industry.

The series is being produced by Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Dixit and Johar have worked together earlier in Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from Kalank, the duo have collaborated in the past for Yeh Jawaani Hai DeewaniBombay Talkies and Dil To Pagal Hai.

