MA Rasheed’s daughter runs a dhaba to make ends meet

MA Rasheed is a name many associates with Lollywood blockbusters such as Patay Khan, Dil Mera Dharkan Teri, Tum Salaamat Raho and Aas Paas.

The legendary director spent 50 years in cinema. He wrote and directed countless super hit films, however, his daughter has been making ends meet by selling food at a local dhaba in Islamabad.

Rafia Rasheed, the only breadwinner for her children, runs Subhan Foods Corner all by herself, where she cooks and serves meals to people. She rents a one-room shop for half a day, from 7 am to 2 pm, as it is impossible for her to rent it for the entire day.

Opening up about her struggles, Rafia revealed how things took a turn in her life after her father passed away in 2011, leaving her to provide for her daughter and son.

She said that when her father was alive they had all the luxuries in life. “We were very happy just because of my father,” said Rafia. “But since his death, my life has only gone from bad to worse.”

Rafia shared that when she was married, her in-laws and husband were all good to her, but everything changed after she gave birth to a daughter.

Rafia’s daughter has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her father separated from her because he couldn’t handle the child’s medical condition.

“My father was alive when I got separated,” she remarked. He used to send Rs50,000 to me from London every month.”

Rafia later got her daughter married, but her son-in-law took all the property and money leaving them with nothing. She then had to sold all her properties and savings for her daughter’s treatment.

MA Rasheed had two wives and 14 children in his life; Rafia is the oldest among them.

In recent years, many shining stars of the industry have succumbed to health issues after being unable to afford sound medical treatment. Rafia is just one of them. “There are many issues I have to deal with but I guess that’s just how life is.”

