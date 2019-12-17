Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Loafology to bring the taste of Europe to Lahore

41 mins ago
Here’s some good news for people searching for good brunch restaurants in Lahore, Loafology is expanding its operations for the first time in three years and coming to your neighbourhood.

After introducing the European culture and food in Islamabad, Loafology will be opening its doors on December 20 at Lahore DHA’s Al Fatah Gold Crest Mall.

Loafology has managed to attract an interesting cross-section of people in Islamabad. It is owned by Nicole Waheed, a Polish corporate lawyer from London, who grew up in Australia and later shifted to Islamabad after getting married to a Pakistani.

Loafology specialises in making different kinds of bread.

The café-deli has a huge variety of fine bread, including the olive and rosemary sourdough bread, the sourdough milk bread, French brioche, walnut, and raisin bread along with other delicious items.

In a nutshell, Loafology is a must-visit sort of place, especially if you appreciate the finer things in life. Their shelves are always lined with cakes, bagels, croissants, and baguettes.

