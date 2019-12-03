Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church

19 mins ago
Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church

British band Coldplay has released a new album Everyday Life which features a tribute to late Pakistani qawwali legend Amjad Sabri.

The critically acclaimed album has soared to the top of the Official Album Charts.

The song titled ‘Church’ recalls the band’s 2008 classic ‘Viva La Vida’ with Chris Martin’s voice weaving in and out of Amjad Sabri’s samples keening at the end.

In an interview with Entercom, the band’s frontman Chris Martin acknowledged Sabri for his beautiful vocals. The band has incorporated samples from Sabri’s popular track Jaga Ji Laganay.

“There are two cool other singers on that one. There’s this guy who was a Pakistani singer called Amjad Sabri. He was sadly murdered by people who didn’t like what he stood for. Then there’s a friend of ours called Norah, who is a guy from Jerusalem,” said Martin. Martin praises the two artists he samples in Church by stating, “I’m the third-best singer on that song.”

Pakistani qawwal Sabri was awarded the Pride of Performance by Government of Pakistan, as well as the Sitara-i-Imtiaz by President Mamnoon Hussain. He was murdered in 2016.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
