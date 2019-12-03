Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Junaid Khan starts vlogging to connect with fans

19 mins ago
Junaid Khan starts vlogging to connect with fans

Musician-turned-actor Junaid Khan has decided to use his YouTube channel to connect with fans more “intimately”, joined a rising trend of Pakistani celebrities using vlogs on the site.

The lead vocalist of music band Call explained the motive in his first video, saying he wants to use the popular music and video streaming platform to engage and connect with his fans beyond the usual routine. His YouTube channel will cover fitness, health, and lifestyle. Khan will share personal, raw and candid moments of his life for all to see.

“Given the fact that I already had a YouTube channel for my music, it seemed natural for me to use it as a medium to connect with my fans, and give them a closer look into my life,” said the lead of dramas Kamzarf and Mohabbat Na Karioi.

