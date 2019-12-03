Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?

3 hours ago
Pakistani drama Ehd e Wafa might have managed to develop a fan base in India too. 

The story is centred on four college friends who meet at Cadet College in Murree in a drama serial about true friendship, love and patriotism.

Sikh devotees praised the show in a video made by vlogger Tehseen Bajwa who was spoke to them during the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in November.

“Ehd-e-Wafa is a big hit in India too. I met a family at Kartarpur who was a big fan of our dramas,” Bajwa wrote.

The vlogger was shocked to hear that the ISPR-produced show is their favourite. “Sardar g even had all its episodes downloaded in his phone,” the vlogger added.

The video was then shared by ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor and actor Ahad Raza Mir on their Instagram handles.

“There is nothing more important to an actor than to see his work transcend borders and bring people closer. Thank you to all the fans including these wonderful people visiting Pakistan from India. Love and Peace!” Ahad wrote on his Instagram.

Ehd e Wafa is directed by Saife Hassan and written by Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame. It is produced by Momina Duraid in collaboration with the ISPR and it first aired on HUM TV on September 22.

