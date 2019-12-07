Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Is a banana duct-taped to a wall really art?

45 mins ago
Is a banana duct-taped to a wall really art?

The art displayed at Art Basel in Miami. Photo: EPA

The appeal of art lies in the creator’s ability to sharply divide their audience. The more outrageous an expression, the louder are the praise and rancour for it. 

A banana duct-taped to a wall was sold earlier this week for – that’s right, you read it correct – $120,000 at Miami’s Art Basel. CBS News reported that two of the three editions have been sold, according to Perrotin, the contemporary art gallery behind the work. The last one is expected to go for $150,000.

It’s creator? Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. If he sounds familiar, that’s because he entertained art lovers and perplexed the rest from around the world in 2017 with his “America” 18-carat-gold toilet. Oh and, the banana piece is amusingly called “The Comedian” and it surely gave plenty of people a good laugh.

But does this really constitute art? As the wealth inequality in the art world grows, only the contemporary and household artists, galleries and auction houses can capitalise on such forms of expression. This leaves emerging and struggling talent stranded further.

Emmanuel Perrotin, the gallery founder, told CBS News that Maurizio’s work is not just about objects, but about how objects move through the world.

“Whether affixed to the wall of an art fair booth or displayed on the cover of the New York Post, his work forces us to question how value is placed on material goods,” he said.

He added that, “the spectacle is as much a part of the work as the banana.”

As for Cattelan himself, the idea for his latest work came a year ago. He “was thinking of a sculpture that was shaped like a banana,” according to Perrotin.

Every time he traveled, he brought a banana with him and hung it in his hotel room to find inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze (before) finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana, the gallery’s statement read.

While the artist reported no clear instructions for buyers on whether the bananas start to decompose, it has been reported that owners can replace the banana, as needed.

At least the buyer will never run out of bananas to eat when they crave it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
art Maurizio Cattelan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Hair, Treatment
 
MOST READ
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Late Amjad Sabri's voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.