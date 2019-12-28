Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain tie the knot!

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have just signed their Nikkah papers. The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Karachi today (Saturday).

The enchanting day-time wedding ceremony had a old school vibe to it and was attended by friends and family members of the duo.

Iqra donned a blood-red wedding dress by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari for her big day. The dress seemed to be inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s Sabyasachi dress that she wore on her wedding.

Meanwhile, Yasir went for a dull gold and white sherwani.

The Suno Chanda starlet opted for muted gold heavy jewelry for her big day, with her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Waqar Hussain.

Just before the wedding function, Yasir’s Instagram story showed him giving his actor friend Asad Siddiqui a message for not arriving on time on his wedding day.

The wedding ceremony was attended by many famous Pakistani celebrities such as Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir, Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir, Saheefa Jabbar and Wajahat Rauf.

Aziz and Hussain hosted their Mehndi on Thursday for friends and it turned out to be a star-studded event.

Their Mehndi night was filled with extensive and crazy dance performances and the couple grooved with their friends as well.

The dances were followed by musical performances by singer Asim Azhar and Yasir Hussain’s sister Schumaila Hussain. Yasir’s sister is a singer by profession.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019. Earlier this month, the couple had announced on Instagram their wedding date, December 28, 2019.

They have also started the trend #IqYasirDaViyah, which has made everything super simple for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow everything on this hashtag without having to look anywhere else.

Earlier, Hussain revealed to SAMAA Digital that the couple is not aiming for grand wedding events. “It is going to be a small intimate affair,” he said. The couple is also planning on not inviting many stars from the industry with the exception of a few close friends.

While shying away from spilling anything else, the groom-to-be said that the reception is going to be very unique.

