Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain marrying at the end of December

6 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who people have been obsessed with after their public engagement at the Lux Style Awards 2019, seem to be gearing up to take the next big step.

“The wedding will be an intimate affair with only friends and family in attendance. The festivities will be from December 25 lasting till December 28, 2019,” Hussain confirmed to SAMAA Digital. He mentioned that all the events will be held in Karachi and hinted that the main event will be on December 28.

But Hussain revealed that the couple is not aiming for grand wedding events. “It is going to be a small intimate affair,” he said. The couple is also planning on not inviting many stars from the industry with the exception of a few close friends.

While shying away from spilling anything else, the groom-to-be said that the reception is going to be very unique. “We have not decided any honeymoon destination, however, we are shortlisting countries with more beaches,” he said.

Earlier in June, during an Instagram question and answer session, Hussain had hinted that the couple may get married in 2019.

At the 18th edition of the Lux Style Awards on Sunday, Hussain went down on one knee and popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Aziz.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti. Shooting is currently under way. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

