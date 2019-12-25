Wednesday, December 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain kick-off wedding festivities

6 hours ago
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain kick-off wedding festivities

Pakistan’s favourite star couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, have officially kick-started their wedding festivities with a simple mayun ceremony.

The starlets took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony where Hussain was seen wearing a simple white kurta with a hint of gold.

Aziz looked ethereal in a traditional yellow gota dress. The actress opted for a no-makeup look.

The couple looked gleeful and adorable in pictures of them applying ubtan on each other’s faces.

View this post on Instagram

one two 3 GO #iqyasirdaviyah

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:10am PST

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019. Earlier this month, the couple had announced on Instagram their wedding date, December 28, 2019.

They have also started the trend #IqYasirDaViyah, which has made everything super simple for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow everything on this hashtag without having to look anywhere else.

Earlier, Hussain revealed to SAMAA Digital that the couple is not aiming for grand wedding events. “It is going to be a small intimate affair,” he said. The couple is also planning on not inviting many stars from the industry with the exception of a few close friends.

While shying away from spilling anything else, the groom-to-be said that the reception is going to be very unique.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Shadi Season, Mehndi, Wedding card, Trending card, Acrylic card,
 
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed's adorable niece sings Meray Paas Tum Ho OST
Humayun Saeed’s adorable niece sings Meray Paas Tum Ho OST
Atif Aslam announces arrival of new baby
Atif Aslam announces arrival of new baby
TikTok star Hareem Shah decries harassment at Dubai event
TikTok star Hareem Shah decries harassment at Dubai event
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are now engaged
Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir are now engaged
This shaadi season's hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
This shaadi season’s hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.