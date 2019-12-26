Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra Aziz gets bridal mehndi done in comfy PJs

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Iqra Aziz gets bridal mehndi done in comfy PJs

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz is all set to tie the knot with beau Yasir Hussain as she gears up for her mehndi function.

The bride-to-be’s sister has just shared some glimpses of the Ranja Ranja Kardi actor as prepares for the next ceremony. Dressed in cute unicorn pyjamas, Iqra can be seen getting her mehndi done.

The couple’s wedding festivities kicked off with a mayun on Tuesday and videos of dance practices for the mehndi function are doing the rounds on social media as well.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019. Earlier this month, the couple had announced on Instagram their wedding date, December 28, 2019.

They have also started the trend #IqYasirDaViyah, which has made everything super simple for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow everything on this hashtag without having to look anywhere else.

Earlier, Hussain revealed to SAMAA Digital that the couple is not aiming for grand wedding events. “It is going to be a small intimate affair,” he said. The couple is also planning on not inviting many stars from the industry with the exception of a few close friends.

While shying away from spilling anything else, the groom-to-be said that the reception is going to be very unique.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti.

 
