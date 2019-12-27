Inside look at Iqra Aziz,Yasir Hussain’s mehndi

The star-studded event was full of crazy dances

The wedding events of the much-anticipated celebrity marriage of this year have started as actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are all set to tie the knot.

The couple hosted their Mehndi last night (Thursday) for friends and it turned out to be a star-studded event.

The actor-turned-writer and entertainer looked regal in an ivory shalwar kameez suit and paired it with a bottle green velvet shawl.

Aziz, on the other hand, donned a traditional yellow peshwas by designer Faiza Saqlain, completing the look with Nauratan jewellery.

Their Mehndi night was filled with

extensive and crazy dance performances and the couple grooved with their

friends as well.

The couple’s best friends such as Asim Azhar, Hania Moin, Asad Siddique, Zara Noor Abbas and Kubra Khan also dropped some crazy dance moves and we just cannot stop watching the videos.

The dances were followed by musical performances by singer Asim Azhar and Yasir Hussain's sister Schumaila Hussain. Yasir's sister is a singer by profession.

Multiple videos and photographs from the Mehndi are floating on the internet.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019. Earlier this month, the couple had announced on Instagram their wedding date, December 28, 2019.

They have also started the trend #IqYasirDaViyah, which has made everything super simple for their fans and supporters because it means they can follow everything on this hashtag without having to look anywhere else.

Earlier, Hussain revealed to SAMAA Digital that the couple is not aiming for grand wedding events. “It is going to be a small intimate affair,” he said. The couple is also planning on not inviting many stars from the industry with the exception of a few close friends.

While shying away from spilling anything else, the groom-to-be said that the reception is going to be very unique.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti.

