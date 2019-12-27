Indian actor Kushal Punjabi found dead in apartment

Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his flat in Bandra, western Mumbai. He was 37 years old.

According to the police, the Ishq Mein Marjawan star’s body was found by his parents around 2am.

Police are claiming a note written by Punjabi was found.

An Accidental Death Report has been filed and further investigation is underway.

The news was first shared by actor Karanvir Bohra who expressed shock on Punjabi’s demise.

Punjabi has acted in movies such as Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. He was also a popular television actor with roles in shows such as CID, Love Marriage, Kya Haal Mister Panchal, and Aasmaan Se Aage. He also appeared in several reality TV shows such as Fear Factor, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Zor Ka Jhatka.

Kushal tied the knot with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015. The couple has a three-year-old son Kian.

