In pictures: Yasir Hussain walks the ramp for Sidra Talpur

Designer Sidra Ehsan Talpur arranged a fashion show on the Talpur legacy at Hyderabad’s Talpur Palace.

Her collection of black-on-gold bridals with splashes of turquoise, red and green, featured dresses befitting royalty.

Photo: ONLINE



Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

The gold kamdani, zardozi and tilla work stood out because of the manner in which it was incorporated into the overall design by the designer with strictly traditional cuts such as lehengas, ghararas, cholis and front-open kotis.

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

Pakistani celebrities such as Yasir Hussain, Asad Siddique and Nadia Hussain walked the ramp with original costumes, jewellery and swords of Talpur emperors of Sindh.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.