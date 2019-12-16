Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Fashion

In pictures: Yasir Hussain walks the ramp for Sidra Talpur

4 mins ago
In pictures: Yasir Hussain walks the ramp for Sidra Talpur

Photo: ONLINE

Designer Sidra Ehsan Talpur arranged a fashion show on the Talpur legacy at Hyderabad’s Talpur Palace.

Her collection of black-on-gold bridals with splashes of turquoise, red and green, featured dresses befitting royalty.

Photo: ONLINE
Photo: ONLINE
Photo: ONLINE

The gold kamdani, zardozi and tilla work stood out because of the manner in which it was incorporated into the overall design by the designer with strictly traditional cuts such as lehengas, ghararas, cholis and front-open kotis.

Photo: ONLINE
Photo: ONLINE
Photo: ONLINE
Photo: ONLINE
Photo: ONLINE

Pakistani celebrities such as Yasir Hussain, Asad Siddique and Nadia Hussain walked the ramp with original costumes, jewellery and swords of Talpur emperors of Sindh.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Asad Siddique Nadia Hussain Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Kiran naz, Bradford, UK, Eastern, Shopping, Wedding
 
MOST READ
Mahira Khan is third sexiest Asian woman of the decade
Mahira Khan is third sexiest Asian woman of the decade
Sania Mirza shares pictures of sister’s wedding festivities
Sania Mirza shares pictures of sister’s wedding festivities
Zainab Chottani bridal in demand after iconic Ayeza slap scene
Zainab Chottani bridal in demand after iconic Ayeza slap scene
TikTok star Hareem Shah posts harassment video
TikTok star Hareem Shah posts harassment video
Ayeza Khan slapped ‘for real’ in Meray Paas Tum Ho
Ayeza Khan slapped ‘for real’ in Meray Paas Tum Ho
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.