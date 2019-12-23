Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Ashraf’s mother visits Dum Mastam shoot

1 hour ago
Imran Ashraf’s mother visits Dum Mastam shoot

As the camera starts rolling for Dum Mastam, Imran Ashraf got his mother’s blessing.

Ashraf took to Instagram to share a picture of his mother while she was visiting the sets of Dum Mastam.

The film is being directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin who made his big-screen directorial debut with Superstar, the critically acclaimed Mahira Khan-Bilal Ashraf starrer.

Ashraf is the male lead in Dum Mastam and Amar Khan, the female lead, will also serve as the writer. The film also stars Sohail Ahmed, Saleem Mairaj, Adnan Shah Tipu and Momin Saqib in important roles.

Being produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain under Cereal Entertainment, Dum Mastam is slated to release in 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Dum Mastam Imran Ashraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Shadi Season, Mehndi, Wedding card, Trending card, Acrylic card,
 
MOST READ
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz share their 'humorous' wedding card
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz share their ‘humorous’ wedding card
Humayun Saeed's adorable niece sings Meray Paas Tum Ho OST
Humayun Saeed’s adorable niece sings Meray Paas Tum Ho OST
TikTok star Hareem Shah decries harassment at Dubai event
TikTok star Hareem Shah decries harassment at Dubai event
Mehwish Hayat wants the Sexiest Asian Women list gone
Mehwish Hayat wants the Sexiest Asian Women list gone
Atif Aslam announces arrival of new baby
Atif Aslam announces arrival of new baby
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.