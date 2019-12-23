Imran Ashraf’s mother visits Dum Mastam shoot

As the camera starts rolling for Dum Mastam, Imran Ashraf got his mother’s blessing.

Ashraf took to Instagram to share a picture of his mother while she was visiting the sets of Dum Mastam.

The film is being directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin who made his big-screen directorial debut with Superstar, the critically acclaimed Mahira Khan-Bilal Ashraf starrer.

Ashraf is the male lead in Dum Mastam and Amar Khan, the female lead, will also serve as the writer. The film also stars Sohail Ahmed, Saleem Mairaj, Adnan Shah Tipu and Momin Saqib in important roles.

Being produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain under Cereal Entertainment, Dum Mastam is slated to release in 2020.

