Imran Ashraf appointed British Council’s 2020 Ilmbassador

Actor Imran Ashraf has been appointed the British Council’s Ilmbassador for 2020.
The British Council’s ILMPOSSIBLE: Educate A Child programme focuses on the education and enrolment of out-of-school children between the ages of five and 11 across Pakistan.
Ashraf announced the news in an Instagram post where he said he looks forward to being a valuable support in achieving the programme’s goals.
Honoured and overwhelmed to be the ILMbassador for #ILMpossible and @britishcouncilpakistan. I look forward to be a valuable support in achieving #ILMpossible’s goals for 2020 as we aim to provide education for the underprivileged children for a brighter future of our country #britishcouncilpakistan #ILMpossible #educateAchild #ILMsummit2019
Ashraf gained fame for his role in the drama Ranjha Ranjhi Kardi. He is currently starring in Kahin Deep Jalay alongside Neelum Muneer.