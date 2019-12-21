Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Imran Ashraf appointed British Council’s 2020 Ilmbassador

3 hours ago
Imran Ashraf appointed British Council's 2020 Ilmbassador

Actor Imran Ashraf has been appointed the British Council’s Ilmbassador for 2020.

The British Council’s ILMPOSSIBLE: Educate A Child programme focuses on the education and enrolment of out-of-school children between the ages of five and 11 across Pakistan.

Ashraf announced the news in an Instagram post where he said he looks forward to being a valuable support in achieving the programme’s goals.

Ashraf gained fame for his role in the drama Ranjha Ranjhi Kardi. He is currently starring in Kahin Deep Jalay alongside Neelum Muneer.

Imran Ashraf
 
