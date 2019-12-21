Imran Ashraf appointed British Council’s 2020 Ilmbassador

Actor Imran Ashraf has been appointed the British Council’s Ilmbassador for 2020.

The British Council’s ILMPOSSIBLE: Educate A Child programme focuses on the education and enrolment of out-of-school children between the ages of five and 11 across Pakistan.

Ashraf announced the news in an Instagram post where he said he looks forward to being a valuable support in achieving the programme’s goals.

Ashraf gained fame for his role in the drama Ranjha Ranjhi Kardi. He is currently starring in Kahin Deep Jalay alongside Neelum Muneer.

