Humayun Saeed’s adorable niece sings Meray Paas Tum Ho OST

Meray Paas Tum Ho has become one of the most talked about dramas in Pakistani television today, with people loving the drama, the slaps and the theme song. One of the show’s fans is the young niece of Humayun Saeed, who plays Danish.

Ayeza, Saeed’s toddler niece, loves the show enough to know the entire theme song. Saeed posted an adorable video of her singing to it on Instagram.

People loved the video, with celebrities such as Mehwish Hayat and Nimra Khan commenting on how cute Ayeza is. The video had over 93,000 views when this story was posted.

Meray Paas Tum Ho stars Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and Savera Nadeem.

