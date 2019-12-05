Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers

Humayun Saeed left his fans in a treat after he shared a picture of his equally handsome brothers on social media.

Meeting his brothers after a long time, Saeed took to social media to show that relationships with siblings can form the longest-lasting family ties we have, and they’re among the most likely to bring health and happiness as we age.

All five brothers together in one frame after a long time! pic.twitter.com/7qV113gRnF — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) December 4, 2019

Saeed is currently trending as the number one star in Pakistan after his latest drama Meray Paas Tum Ho set new records in the Pakistani television history.

He began his acting career in 1995. Saeed’s first television serial was Karooron Ka Aadmi. Since then, Saeed has been producing his own television serials under the name of Humayun Saeed Productions.

In 2000, he collaborated with Abdullah Kadwani to form Humayun Saeed-Abdullah Kadwani Productions and later they named it ‘7th Sky Entertainment’.

The ever-talented Saeed has appeared in more 60 drama serials. He has acted in numerous Pakistani movies too, such as Bin Roye, Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi, Yalghar and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.

