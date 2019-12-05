Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers

1 hour ago
Humayun Saeed shares heart-warming picture with his brothers

Humayun Saeed left his fans in a treat after he shared a picture of his equally handsome brothers on social media.

Meeting his brothers after a long time, Saeed took to social media to show that relationships with siblings can form the longest-lasting family ties we have, and they’re among the most likely to bring health and happiness as we age.

Saeed is currently trending as the number one star in Pakistan after his latest drama Meray Paas Tum Ho set new records in the Pakistani television history.

He began his acting career in 1995. Saeed’s first television serial was Karooron Ka Aadmi. Since then, Saeed has been producing his own television serials under the name of Humayun Saeed Productions.

In 2000, he collaborated with Abdullah Kadwani to form Humayun Saeed-Abdullah Kadwani Productions and later they named it ‘7th Sky Entertainment’.

The ever-talented Saeed has appeared in more 60 drama serials. He has acted in numerous Pakistani movies too, such as Bin Roye, Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi, Yalghar and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
humayun saeed Meray Paas Tum Ho
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Bin Roye, Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi, Yalghar, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Meray Paas Tum Ho
 
MOST READ
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
Late Amjad Sabri's voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.