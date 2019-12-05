Hot showers cause winter hair loss

In winter people in Pakistan complain that their hair tends to fall more because of dryness but you’d be surprised what can actually cause it: hot showers, which you can’t live without.

Stop hot showers

“Dryness goes up when you take hot showers,” warns Dr Umme Raheel, a dermatologist, who spoke on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din Thursday, Dec 5. “Dandruff also goes up.” Some people see as much as 100 to 150 hairs falling.

The hot water dries out your scalp, which is why she recommends washing your hair with moderately warm water, not steaming hot. Also, itching is caused by dryness.

Bathe daily, shampoo twice weekly

“Also, people don’t bathe more and oil their hair less,” she said. “You have to shower daily even if its winter and cold.” People will bathe once a week in winter in Pakistan and oil their hair less. Both are a bad combination. Another bad habit is leaving oil in for five days. People do this because the oil is expensive and they feel it is more effective if they leave it in more. That is not correct. You should only leave oil in overnight or for two hours.

You should not shampoo that often either. Just twice or thrice a week is enough. If you have a scalp condition you need to get your doctor to recommend a medicated shampoo.

Oil slightly post-shower

Dr Raheel recommends massaging a slight amount of jojoba, almond or olive oil into your scalp after a shower with the tips of your fingers. “Not to create chicknahat,” she warns. “But just enough to end the dryness.”

Extra styling woes

Anchor Kiran Aftab, who needs to style her hair every day, asked what she could do to help her hair and scalp in winter. She needs to do this every morning and use products for her hair. Dr Raheel recommended a once-a-week mashed papaya or banana in yoghurt mask application. The best thing is that you can use ripe spoiled papaya that you would not eat. Mash it, add yoghurt and massage in leave for 15 minutes.

Split ends in winter

Caller Wajeeha from Multan asked Dr Umme Raheel what she could do for split ends. They are also caused by dryness. The doctor said that people have the misconception of cutting off inches of hair but not seeing that their hair should be cut level. It isn’t about length.

“Warm some almond oil and apply to the ends and wrap it twice in a hot towel,” she recommended.

Shampoo choice

People are switching to Sulphate- and sodium-free shampoos because sodium dries out the scalp. Sulphates are added to create the lather or “jhaag” when you shampoo, giving you the false sense that you are really cleaning your hair in the shower.

Some people also use shampoo bars, which are available in Pakistan by small home-based businesses. Do try them out first because they can also leave your hair feeling dry.

DIY serum hack

Take any essential oils safe for use with the human body. Take rosemary or lavender oil and add a few drops to glycerin. Mix and leave it. Dampen hands and apply for a homemade serum that adds gloss. Be careful to ensure you use oils that are meant for use on skin.

Food and diet

Caller Hina from Gujrat and Ayesha from Khanewal asked about diet. Dr Raheel recommended Omega 3 found in fish and flaxseed oil for hair growth and shine. Any good diet has Omega 3.

You can also eat foods rich in Zinc or take a supplement. “They control hair fall,” she said.

“You can take Biotin but if it doesn’t suit you, you get acne from it, then consult a doctor,” she added.

Most doctors will also caution people to ensure they have a good balanced diet. If you don’t eat enough protein also, you can see hair fall. Hair is protein. So keep that in mind.

As with all health recommendations, please consult a doctor if you have any medical condition or are on any other medication before starting any new treatment or taking any supplements or applying any products to your skin, body or hair or ingesting. If you notice any adverse reaction immediately contact a doctor.