Hira Mani’s birthday wish for her ‘hero’ is heartwarming

Pakistani actor Hira Mani penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for her father.
I am proud to be your daughter, she wrote. I love you so much and although I tell you this everyday, I wanted to write it for you, my super hero, she said.
Bohat bohat mubarak abbu apko Allah apko sehet day or app ka saya Hamesha hum sub kay saraon oay salamat rakhey Ameen sum ameen Happy birthday abbu mere sunshine mere gher ki Mere Dil ki Ronak Mere ankhaon ka sukoon …….ajj kay din jin jin kay abooos ki birthday hain un sub ko mere taraf Se happy birthday 🥳
She also shared adorable pictures of her children posing with their grandfather.
On the work front, Hira can be seen on screens in the popular series Meray Paas Tum Ho. Fans love her for performance in romantic drama series Do Bol.