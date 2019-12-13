Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Hira Mani’s birthday wish for her ‘hero’ is heartwarming

36 mins ago
Pakistani actor Hira Mani penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for her father.

I am proud to be your daughter, she wrote. I love you so much and although I tell you this everyday, I wanted to write it for you, my super hero, she said.

She also shared adorable pictures of her children posing with their grandfather.

On the work front, Hira can be seen on screens in the popular series Meray Paas Tum Ho. Fans love her for performance in romantic drama series Do Bol.

FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Meray Paas Tum Ho: Internet reacts to yet another slap...
Zara Noor dances like there’s no tomorrow at award ceremony
Mahira Khan is third sexiest Asian woman of the decade
TikTok star Hareem Shah posts harassment video
