Hamza Ali Abbasi directing film on patriotism…after leaving acting

59 mins ago
Hamza Ali Abbasi has taken his Alif character Qalb-e-Momin a little too seriously.

The actor-turned-activist has plans to direct a film on nationalism, revealed Humayun Saeed in an interview with Masala.  

“While Hamza will not be working in showbiz for some time, he is certainly not leaving the industry,” Humayun said.

Hamza will only play limited characters, “like soldier or some sort of a religious character,” the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor added.

The film, as yet unnamed, will be produced by Humayun.

Last month, Hamza uploaded a 23-minute-long video on Twitter, announcing that he is going to leave acting to become a religious activist.

“I will use all mediums – social media and TV — to talk about God,” he said. However, the Waar actor said he is not leaving showbiz altogether.

“I will make films and dramas to give the message of God,” he said, adding that there will be no “inappropriate elements” in them.

He revealed that one of the reasons he chose to do Alif was because it spreads the message of God. He clarified that acting is not haram (forbidden) in Islam and that he is leaving it because he wants to spend his life just talking about God.

Hamza Ali Abbasi humayun saeed
 
