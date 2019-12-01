Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

GOT finale explained by Emilia Clarke, David Benioff

1 hour ago
GOT finale explained by Emilia Clarke, David Benioff

Daenerys Targaryen’s character became more and more ruthless in Game of Thrones over the course of eight seasons.

The finale episode, The Iron Throne, was by no means a highlight for Daenerys as she was murdered by her nephew-turned-lover Jon Snow.

While fans were disappointed to see the decline of the Mother of Dragons, nobody was more disappointed by her than her dragon child Drogon, who set the Iron Throne on fire and took away Daenerys’ body.

However, people had many theories of where Drogon went, and particularly why he left the burning ashes of Kings Landing. One anthropologist had mentioned that it was possible that Drogon could eat his mother.

After reading the fan’s comments, Emilia Clark (who plays Daenerys) was concerned whether the hungry Drogon theory was true.

Benioff revealed that Drogon did not eat Dany’s body in a recent making-of documentary about the series finale.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he told Clarke, “Drogon’s not going to eat you. He’s not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?”

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, revealed that Jon had no idea he was going to betray Dany. “He doesn’t know he’s going to betray her until right at the end,” Harington revealed in the final season’s home video release.

“In Jon’s head, it’s a number of [reasons: Dany] doesn’t factor in anyone else’s decisions and it also means Dany is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family vs. her,” he said.

Clarke had also pointed out that one of the defining moments of her actions in the final season was the Battle of Winterfell.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Emilia Clarke game of thrones
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Game Of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, David Benioff, Drogon, Daenerys Targaryen
 
MOST READ
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Google Doodle pays tribute to Pakistani poet Parveen Shakir
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3
American vlogger says Pakistan is affordable, but not luxurious
American vlogger says Pakistan is affordable, but not luxurious
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
Reema and Dr Tariq Shahab celebrate 8 years together
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.