GOT finale explained by Emilia Clarke, David Benioff

Daenerys Targaryen’s character became more and more ruthless in Game of Thrones over the course of eight seasons.

The finale episode, The Iron Throne, was by no means a highlight for Daenerys as she was murdered by her nephew-turned-lover Jon Snow.

While fans were disappointed to see the decline of the Mother of Dragons, nobody was more disappointed by her than her dragon child Drogon, who set the Iron Throne on fire and took away Daenerys’ body.

However, people had many theories of where Drogon went, and particularly why he left the burning ashes of Kings Landing. One anthropologist had mentioned that it was possible that Drogon could eat his mother.

After reading the fan’s comments, Emilia Clark (who plays Daenerys) was concerned whether the hungry Drogon theory was true.

Benioff revealed that Drogon did not eat Dany’s body in a recent making-of documentary about the series finale.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he told Clarke, “Drogon’s not going to eat you. He’s not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?”

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, revealed that Jon had no idea he was going to betray Dany. “He doesn’t know he’s going to betray her until right at the end,” Harington revealed in the final season’s home video release.

“In Jon’s head, it’s a number of [reasons: Dany] doesn’t factor in anyone else’s decisions and it also means Dany is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family vs. her,” he said.

Clarke had also pointed out that one of the defining moments of her actions in the final season was the Battle of Winterfell.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.