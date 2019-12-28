Google pays tribute to Iqbal Bano with a doodle

Keeping up the tradition, Google Doodle is honouring another acclaimed Pakistani celebrity Iqbal Bano today (Saturday).

Google has shared an illustration paying tribute to the renowned Pakistani singer on her 81st birth anniversary.

The legendary singer was known for her semi-classical Urdu ghazals, songs and classical thumris. She also sang easy-listening numbers in 1950s films.

Born in Delhi in 1938, she studied with Ustad Chand Khan – a master of classical Indian vocals – and began singing on All India Radio as a teenager.

The renowned singer is also known for her defiant performance of protest poetry by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. She did playback singing for Pakistani films, such as Gumnaam (1954), Qatil (1955), Inteqaam (1955), Sarfarosh (1956), Ishq-i-Laila (1957) and Nagin (1959).

She sang scores of melodious songs and ghazals for Pakistani films as her song “Payal Mein Gheet Hain Chhamm Chhamm Ke” is still loved by people.

She was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Pride of Performance) medal in 1974. Iqbal Bano died on April 21, 2009, after a brief illness at 74.