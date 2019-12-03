Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Former Miss Pakistan US killed in Maryland accident

3 hours ago
Former Miss Pakistan US killed in Maryland accident

Former Miss Pakistan US Zanib Naveed was killed on Sunday after her car overturned on a road and ejected her from the vehicle, reported Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police said an initial investigation found that Naveed, of New York’s Pomona, was driving a 2018 Mercedes-Benz CL2 east on the ICC when she went around a curve. Her vehicle hit a curb and overturned into oncoming traffic, police said.

Naveed, the only person in the vehicle, was ejected in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol does “not appear to be a factor in the crash” but that it remains under investigation.

Naveed, representing Lahore, was crowned Miss Pakistan World on August 24, 2012, in Toronto, Canada. She competed with 10 contestants to win the crown.

Later, she was sent by the Miss Pakistan World organization to participate in the Miss Earth 2012 pageant.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
maryland Miss Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Zanib Naveed, Miss Pakistan, Miss Universe, Dead, Car Crash, accident, Maryland, New York, Pakistan, Miss Earth
 
MOST READ
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
Sanam Chaudhry ties knot in intimate nikkah ceremony
American vlogger says Pakistan is affordable, but not luxurious
American vlogger says Pakistan is affordable, but not luxurious
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
Sarmad Khoosat compliments Saba Qamar in the most beautiful way
Sarmad Khoosat compliments Saba Qamar in the most beautiful way
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.