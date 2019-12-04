Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Fan hurls shoe at Asim Azhar during a live concert

4 hours ago
A ‘fan’ recently hurled his shoe at singer Asim Azhar during a live performance somewhere in Punjab. The shoe missed Azhar but ended up hitting his unsuspecting guitarist.

After the video went viral online, fans expressed their anger on social media. His fans have called the act unethical.

The Jo Tu Na Mila singer is currently on a worldwide tour. He plans to visit Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Okara, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Islamabad, and Multan for concerts.

Azhar’s popularity surged following his highly praised performances in Coke Studio. Some of his famous Coke Studio performances include a rendition of Hina ki Khusboo and Tera Wo Pyaar with Momina Mustehsan. Azhar recently released his new song Jo Tu Na Mila with Aima Baig.

Earlier, he made headlines for his relationship with actor Hania Aamir.

