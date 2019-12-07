Fahad Mustafa wants to do a movie with Urwa Hocane

Fahad Mustafa has expressed his desire to work with Urwa Hocane again.
Urwa had tweeted a photo with him on the set of TV show Jeeto Pakistan. Fahad replied to her, “We should do a movie together soon.”
We should do a movie together soon @VJURWA 😊 https://t.co/fQ1DpbnvWE
— Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) December 6, 2019
The duo’s on-screen pairing in Na Maloom Afraad was lauded by many. Their fans were excited about seeing them together.
Fahad has paired up with Mahira Khan for upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, while Urwa is busy producing film Tich Button.
Tell us what you think:
Yea would recommend and like to see them in leading role in a movie together