Fahad Mustafa wants to do a movie with Urwa Hocane

Fahad Mustafa has expressed his desire to work with Urwa Hocane again.

Urwa had tweeted a photo with him on the set of TV show Jeeto Pakistan. Fahad replied to her, “We should do a movie together soon.”

We should do a movie together soon @VJURWA 😊 https://t.co/fQ1DpbnvWE — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) December 6, 2019

The duo’s on-screen pairing in Na Maloom Afraad was lauded by many. Their fans were excited about seeing them together.

Fahad has paired up with Mahira Khan for upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, while Urwa is busy producing film Tich Button.