Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > LifeandStyle

Fahad Mustafa wants to do a movie with Urwa Hocane

5 hours ago
Fahad Mustafa has expressed his desire to work with Urwa Hocane again.

Urwa had tweeted a photo with him on the set of TV show Jeeto Pakistan. Fahad replied to her, “We should do a movie together soon.”

The duo’s on-screen pairing in Na Maloom Afraad was lauded by many. Their fans were excited about seeing them together.

Fahad has paired up with Mahira Khan for upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, while Urwa is busy producing film Tich Button.

Fahad Mustafa Urwa Hocane
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
      Hassan  December 7, 2019 3:18 pm/ Reply

    Yea would recommend and like to see them in leading role in a movie together

