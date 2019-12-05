Emma Stone, Dave McCary engaged after two years of togetherness

Emma Stone has a new role coming up: bride! The Oscar-winning actress is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Dave McCary.

The 30-year-old actress and her beau revealed the happy news on his Instagram by sharing a photo of the beautiful ring. He simply captioned the announcement with a heart emoji, which more than sufficed for their friends and family.

Emma and Dave have been dating since the summer of 2017. In the same year they were first spotted together on a date in New York City. It all happened when Emma hosted Saturday Night Live back in April 2017. Dave has been a writer and director for the long-running NBC series since 2014.

Before, Dave, Emma was romantically linked to her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield. They dated from 2011 to 2015.

