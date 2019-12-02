Donkey King to have dubbed theatrical release in Russia

Pakistani animated film ‘The Donkey King’ is scheduled for a dubbed theatrical release in Russia, making it the first Pakistani film to achieve the feat.

Set for December 5, the release on Russian screens comes hot on the heels of the super-hit film screened in South Korea and Spain in their languages, revealed Box Office Insights.

The 2018 production has enjoyed success with its dubbed versions in South East Asia and Western European countries. ‘The Donkey King’ made its on-screen debut in South Korea in August, dubbed in several local languages. A month later, it hit the screens in three languages in Spain.

‘The Donkey King’ revolves around the politics of the jungle. It features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin, and Jawed Sheikh. It grossed Rs24.75 crores after running in cinemas for 25 weeks, according to Box Office Insights.

