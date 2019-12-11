Deepika Padukone’s screams in Chhapaak trailer are bone-chilling

Chhapaak could have been a dark and depressing tale of an acid attack survivor but instead, it’s a powerful story of a brave woman.

Based on true events, Deepika Padukone plays the character of Malti, who was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi.

The trailer, which was released on Monday, starts with a mention of the Nirbhaya gang rape case and highlights the growing cases of violence against women in India.

There are moments in the trailer that will leave you speechless and scar you. One of the most powerful scenes is when Malti sees her face in the mirror for the first time, and screams.

Another is when water is poured on Malti right after the attack and the scene where her lawyer says, ‘Iss shor ki aadat dal lo [Get used to this noise]’ after a child screams looking at her face.

The trailer ends with a powerful line: “He damaged my face but not my spirit”.

“Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even rarer is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey,” Deepika wrote on Twitter Tuesday, while talking about her experience of working on the movie.



The film is set in 2005 when Malti gets attacked and suffers irreparable facial burns. With the help of a group of people, who appear to be social activists, she holds her ground and stays adamant on approaching different courts to punish the culprits.

The film director, Meghna Gulzar, has highlighted the journey of the victim who falls into chronic depression then gathers the courage to stare societal demons in their faces. It has been said that the movie has been made to help victims of similar crimes seek help.



Despite people hurling stones at her, the young woman stands against the mounting odds and get on the path of bravery.

The film stars Vikrant Massey alongside Deepika, who plays her love interest.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.