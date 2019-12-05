Deepika Padukone finally doing another film with Karan Johar

Deepika Padukone is doing another film that will be produced by Karan Johar. They have been trying to find the right script to reunite.

While full details of the Deepika-Karan collaboration are still unknown, Filmfare has reported that the film will be heroine-centric. Deepika will be playing a character that has not been attempted before in Indian cinema.

The film will be directed by Shakun Batra, who directed Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu for Karan earlier.

Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boys is also likely to be in this film, which is expected to start filming in mid-2020.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among Karan Johar’s closest friends in the film industry. While Ranveer has repeatedly worked with Karan Johar, Deepika’s last movie with Karan’s Dharma Productions was the massively successful Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in 2013.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.