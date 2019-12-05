Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Deepika Padukone finally doing another film with Karan Johar

29 mins ago
Deepika Padukone finally doing another film with Karan Johar

Photo: AFP

Deepika Padukone is doing another film that will be produced by Karan Johar. They have been trying to find the right script to reunite.

While full details of the Deepika-Karan collaboration are still unknown, Filmfare has reported that the film will be heroine-centric. Deepika will be playing a character that has not been attempted before in Indian cinema.

The film will be directed by Shakun Batra, who directed Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu for Karan earlier.

Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boys is also likely to be in this film, which is expected to start filming in mid-2020.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika  Padukone are among Karan  Johar’s closest friends in the film industry. While Ranveer has repeatedly worked with  Karan Johar, Deepika’s last movie with Karan’s Dharma Productions was the massively successful Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in 2013.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Deepika Padukone Karan Johar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share sun-kissed selfie on first anniversary
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
ISPR-produced Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa big hit in India?
Late Amjad Sabri's voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Late Amjad Sabri’s voice returns in Coldplay’s latest track Church
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3
Twitter calls for boycott of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
Blue Butterfly’s video not for Pakistani audience, says Danyal Zafar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.