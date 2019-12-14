Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Travel

Condè Nast lists Pakistan among top travel destinations for 2020

2 hours ago
Photo: Condé Nast Traveller

Traveller by Condè Nast, one of the world’s best travel portals, has rated Pakistan as the number one holiday destination on the list of best holiday destinations for 2020. 

In a feature published on its website by Lizzie Pook and Tabitha Joyce, the magazine named Pakistan as the “adventure traveller’s must-visit” country.

“Thwarted by tales of terrorism and Taliban rule, Pakistan’s tourism industry has been stymied for the past two decades,” it said, adding that despite these concerns, the country’s “ancient valleys [and] relaxed visa restrictions” were finally bringing it back into focus.

 “Pakistan has more peaks taller than 22,965ft than China and Nepal combined, making it an almost magnetic spot for adventure travellers and intrepid hikers,” it said. “Visitors can follow in Michael Palin’s steps while traversing the 12,250ft Shandur Pass, home to the world’s highest polo field, or meet with the Kalash people of the Hindu Kush, famed for their cowrie-shell headdresses and brighter-than-bright embroidery.”

But the country’s majestic mountain ranges aren’t the only attraction, according to the Conde Nast Traveller. “In Lahore, the sight of 100,000 worshippers crammed into the sandstone 17th-century Badshahi Mosque will leave you breathless, while Mughal-era architectural masterpieces stand resplendent on bustling street corners,” it said of the provincial capital of Punjab province.

The magazine also credits the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Pakistan this autumn for putting the country back into the spotlight.

According to the magazine, its list is compiled by examining holiday destinations that are geographically diverse, as well as offer a range of trips, from eco-tourism to adventure.

In addition, to Pakistan, the magazine’s list advises travellers to seek out Kyoto, Japan; Rijeka, Croatia; Panama; Rabat, Morocco; British Virgin Islands; Frisian Islands, Denmark; Qingdao, China; Lebanon; Portland, Maine, U.S.; Dakar, Senegal; Egadi Islands, Sicily; Paris, France; Siargao, Philippines; Galway, Ireland; Kangaroo Island, Australia; Salvador, Brazil; Armenia; Kyrgyzstan and Plymouth, UK as top holiday destinations for 2020.

