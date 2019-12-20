Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Biochemist crowned Miss America after wowing judges with science experiment

1 hour ago
A biochemist has been crowned Miss America 2020 after she performed a live science experiment on stage.

Virginia native Camille Schrier defeated 50 other women during the pageant final on Thursday.

The 24-year-old won a $50,000 scholarship. In her acceptance speech, she said she hoped to “break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020”. She has two undergraduate degrees in science and is currently completing her doctorate in pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.

She told the celebrity panel, comprised of Kelly Rowland, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown and Superstore actress Lauren Ash, that “Miss America is someone who needs to educate”.

Her winning the pageant with a science experiment defies stereotypes of these contests. They stereotypically judge women based on their physical attributes. Since 2018, the competition has attempted to rebrand its image, scrapping the swimwear segment and appearance-based judging criteria.

